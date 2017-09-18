OCPD Human Trafficking Sting Arrests

OCEAN CITY, MD – (September 18, 2017): The Ocean City Police Department recently conducted a human trafficking operation in the resort town with assistance from the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Maryland State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.
During the course of the operation, conducted September 14th, 15th, and 16th, detectives arrested the following individuals:
John E. Buffington, 27, of Alexandria, VA
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
Obed E. Cabrera, 25, of Ocean City, MD
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
Richard H. Campbell, 45, of Langhorne, PA
Charged with purchasing a non-controlled substance reasonably believed to be a controlled dangerous substanceReleased on personal recognizance
Mark A. Defrank, 46, of Kennett Square, PA
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
James G. Ehrisman, 33, of Berlin, MD
Charged with prostitution and possession of narcotics with intent to distributeReleased after posting a $10,000 bond
Douglas M. Entenman, 48, of Dover, DE
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
Matthew E. Killam, 48, of Salisbury, MD
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
Joseph H. Martini, 52, of Lancaster, PA
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
George E. O’Neal, 60, of Bear, DE
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
Michael S. Price, 42, of Ocean City, MD
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
James H. Rasnake, 56, of Severn, MD
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
Cristen R. Thomas, 34, of Cumberland, MD
Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance
