Monday, September 18, 2017

OCPD Human Trafficking Sting Arrests

OCEAN CITY, MD – (September 18, 2017): The Ocean City Police Department recently conducted a human trafficking operation in the resort town with assistance from the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Maryland State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

During the course of the operation, conducted September 14th, 15th, and 16th, detectives arrested the following individuals:

John E. Buffington, 27, of Alexandria, VA

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

Obed E. Cabrera, 25, of Ocean City, MD

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

Richard H. Campbell, 45, of Langhorne, PA

Charged with purchasing a non-controlled substance reasonably believed to be a controlled dangerous substanceReleased on personal recognizance

Mark A. Defrank, 46, of Kennett Square, PA

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

James G. Ehrisman, 33, of Berlin, MD

Charged with prostitution and possession of narcotics with intent to distributeReleased after posting a $10,000 bond

Douglas M. Entenman, 48, of Dover, DE

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

Matthew E. Killam, 48, of Salisbury, MD

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

Joseph H. Martini, 52, of Lancaster, PA

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

George E. O’Neal, 60, of Bear, DE

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

Michael S. Price, 42, of Ocean City, MD

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

James H. Rasnake, 56, of Severn, MD

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

Cristen R. Thomas, 34, of Cumberland, MD

Charged with prostitutionReleased on personal recognizance

###


