Ocean City Police Preparations Continue Despite H2Oi Cancellation

OCEAN CITY, MD – (September 20, 2017): While the annual H2O International event has been cancelled, the Ocean City Police Department continues to anticipate a large number of car enthusiasts in the resort beginning Monday, September 25 through Sunday, October 1. Police plan to continue a proactive enforcement strategy with no tolerance for unsafe moving violations and disruptive behavior.
“Due to the increased number of visitors, citizens can expect to see an increased police presence during this event,” commented Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “We want all visitors to enjoy our resort town, but do so in a safe manner and to with respect to our laws and local ordinances.” Allied agencies will be in Ocean City to assist including the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Worcester County, Wicomico County and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Offices.
The OCPD would like to remind visitors of several traffic regulations and local ordinances in anticipation of the event. Common traffic violations officers see during motor events include speeding, reckless driving, negligent driving, and spinning wheels. These violations carry fines ranging from $70 to up to $530 and up to six points assessed by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to your driver’s license.
Visitors are advised to keep public sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic. Also, open containers on public property, including public sidewalks, streets, and alleyways, are strictly prohibited. Anyone violating this local ordinance is subject to a maximum fine of $500 and/or 90 days in jail.
Finally, visitors can expect traffic delays throughout the weekend. Drivers are reminded to use caution, refrain from texting while driving and be aware of pedestrians. Pedestrians are reminded to Walk Smart, use crosswalks, and wait for the signal to change before crossing.
