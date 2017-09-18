Ocean City Police Need Our Help

Officers are looking for your help in a theft from automobile incident that occurred on Wednesday, September 13 at about 1:35 a.m. at a condo building on 56th Street. The suspect vehicle is an older model Chrysler Town & Country van dark in color, with only a rear license plate. One suspect was seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt. The suspects stole approximately $1,400 worth of items from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call us at 410-723-6610 or leave an anonymous tip by visiting oceancitymd.gov/police.
One suspect was seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt
Well that helps narrow things down a little. Chances are he was a Touron from Pennsylvania.
