MICHAEL W. CAREY, FOUND GUILTY OF ROBBERY AND THEFT

On September 19, 2017, a Wicomico County jury convicted Michael Wayne Carey, age 38, no
fixed address, of one count of Robbery and one count of Theft-$1000 to under $10,000.
This conviction stems from Carey robbing the Bank of Delmarva on Route 13 in Delmar,
Maryland on September 30, 2016. Carey was arrested in Greenwood, Delaware on October 1, 2016.
Carey was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, all suspended except 5 years of active incarceration.
Carey was previously convicted of the September 26, 2016 robbery of First Shore Federal Bank on Mt.
Hermon Road in Salisbury, for which he received a sentence of 15 years active incarceration. These two sentences will be served consecutively.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon commended the combined efforts of Corporal
Thomas Esham of the Delmar Police Department, Detective Brandon Caton of the Salisbury Police
Department, and many other officers and community members involved in the investigation. Mrs.
Disharoon also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney James “Bo” McAllister, who prosecuted the cases.
