September 14, 2017
Vehicle 1: 2017 Kawasaki Motorcycle
Driver of Vehicle 1: Allan Robin, 78 Years Old, Crisfield, Maryland
Vehicle 2: 2005 Dodge Pickup
Driver of Vehicle 2: William Keller, 32 Years Old, Easton, Maryland
On September 14, 2017 at approximately 1401 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks responded to the area of MD 413 south of Lovers Lane, Westover, Somerset County, Maryland in regards to a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the operator of a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on MD 413 south of Lovers Lane. In front of the motorcycle were 2 other vehicles. The lead vehicle, a 2005 Dodge truck, was beginning the process of turning left from southbound MD 413 onto a service road off of the northbound side of MD 413. For reasons unknown at this time, the operator of the motorcycle began to pass the two vehicles to the left of the center of the roadway when he collided with the driver’s door of the Dodge pickup that was in the process of turning. The driver of the motorcycle, Allan Robin, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. Robin ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this collision.
Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Somerset County
