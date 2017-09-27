Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Janet Dudley Eshbach stepping down. Going on 1 year sabbatical then returning as faculty member.

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Good

September 27, 2017 at 11:31 AM
Anonymous said...

And, if Culver is reelected, when she returns from her trip, Bobbyboi will fire Albero's wife and hire her.

September 27, 2017 at 11:36 AM
Anonymous said...

Arrest that POS.

September 27, 2017 at 11:49 AM

