Wednesday, September 6, 2017

It's Over Station 13 Loses


Good finally defeated evil as Bob Culver has admitted station 13 isn't gonna happen. Boo Hoo crybabies I knew it was never gonna happen and I hope you are proud of yourselves bringing other decent people into your shenanigans.

Hey since I know you guys love to waste time playing games I found you something that will be as close as any of you will get to fighting fire round here



and on a personal note all of you that were cowardly shitheads who left me threats ...haha assholes go %$#@ yoourselves
Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)