Monday, September 18, 2017

How Much Money Should The Wicomico County Executive Make?


Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

35 k a year and drive his own vehicle.


This ludicrous top heavy overpaid county govt is soon to break the county.

C.E. 85 K D.O.A. 130 K ASS.D.O.A. 80 K Dr Ennis 80 PLUS K

Wilbur what ever he wants Sheriff 95 k numerous dept heads 80 k

Take this C.E. bullshit back to voters and show them how much money it has cost taxpayers over the last decade plus and i think peoples minds will change.

September 18, 2017 at 8:59 PM
Bill Bates said...

I say the executive position should be done away with for two reasons. One to save money, two there is no need for it. Wicomico County made out fine before having an executive and will make out fine now. Culver is the worst of the worst from what I've seen out of him. Bob Culver is a complete disgrace to Wicomico County.

September 18, 2017 at 9:04 PM
Anonymous said...

Aka R pollitt ?

September 18, 2017 at 9:45 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)