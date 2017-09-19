Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Have Good Ol Boys Protected One Of Their Own In Delmar FD?


Andrew Rementer a member of The Delmar Fire Department had the membership vote to not pursue kicking him out after accusations of sexual harassment last night. Many are wondering if the good ol boys are just protecting their own.
Posted by on

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Charges were make and he was judged to be not guilty. Mind your own business.

September 19, 2017 at 12:27 PM
Anonymous said...

Way to represent, Andrew. Hope this girl gets a good lawyer.

September 19, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)