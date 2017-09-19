Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Have Good Ol Boys Protected One Of Their Own In Delmar FD?
Andrew Rementer a member of The Delmar Fire Department had the membership vote to not pursue kicking him out after accusations of sexual harassment last night. Many are wondering if the good ol boys are just protecting their own.
Charges were make and he was judged to be not guilty. Mind your own business.
Way to represent, Andrew. Hope this girl gets a good lawyer.
