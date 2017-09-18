Firehouse Subs Coming Soon

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Coming to North Salisbury between aspen dental and sleep number. I've heard good things about them.
The best sub shop there is hands down. It's about time.
they are awesome
I don't know... looking at the website, appears to be cheap slimy meats. The turkey is smoked not roasted. The grilled chicken looks "fake" (highly processed).I really wish Primo had moved up north instead
Good but very expensive. Not nearly as good as Primo's and they didn't survive.
We had them before in the strip with Goin' Nuts is. That's now JT's Grill
