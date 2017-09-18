Monday, September 18, 2017

Firehouse Subs Coming Soon

Coming to North Salisbury between aspen dental and sleep number. I've heard good things about them.


Anonymous said...

The best sub shop there is hands down. It's about time.

September 18, 2017 at 2:23 PM
Anonymous said...

they are awesome

September 18, 2017 at 2:45 PM
C21801 said...

I don't know... looking at the website, appears to be cheap slimy meats. The turkey is smoked not roasted. The grilled chicken looks "fake" (highly processed).

I really wish Primo had moved up north instead

September 18, 2017 at 2:48 PM
Anonymous said...

Good but very expensive. Not nearly as good as Primo's and they didn't survive.

September 18, 2017 at 3:12 PM
Anonymous said...

We had them before in the strip with Goin' Nuts is. That's now JT's Grill

September 18, 2017 at 3:20 PM

