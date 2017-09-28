Thursday, September 28, 2017
Downtown Arrests Were Absolutely Warranted In Graffiti Case
The arrest of the two suspects who chalked the Downtown plaza area near the General Winder monument was absolutely warranted. When I was called by local reporters to be interviewed on this matter , the graffiti had already been washed off and I was completely unaware of the extent of the incident upon my interview. I had been told it was a few chalk writings that said winder sucks, take the monument down and a man was lynched here, little did I know they had spent quite a bit of time writing all over that vicinity, including at our recently celebrated Courthouse.
These guys should be watched from this point forward because obviously they are very extreme in their views and their desire to strike back at what they perceive to be a wrong. I have to say I would like to know who initially started the push to not charge them with anything that occurred in the hours post incident. The only comment on the matter was from Captain Keiser from the Salisbury Police Department who stated no charges would be filed, however Sheriff Lewis stated charges would be brought so obviously two differing views on the matter.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on September 28, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Stupid but not illegal.
Post a Comment