Donte Sumpter Arrested In Somerset County Homicide
Donte Sylvian Sumpter, 33, of Princess Anne is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. Sumpter is accused of fatally shooting Arthur Terrell Alford, 31, of Salisbury. Sumpter was taken to the Somerset County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Maryland state troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 11000 block of Freetown Road in Princess Anne. While troopers were en route, emergency medical services units arrived and found the victim, who had sustained obvious trauma, lying on the ground in the residential community.
The victim was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation.
State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence throughout the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Officers from the Princess Anne Police Department and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.
During the course of the investigation, troopers recovered a long barrel .22 semiautomatic handgun, which is believed to be the murder weapon. Troopers also seized a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, which is believed where Alford was shot, as part of their investigation.
Anyone who may have been in the area of the 11000 block of Freetown Road at about 3 p.m. Sunday, or who may have other information about this crime, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.
