Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Culver ducks tale and runs at County Council Meeting
Culver fails to understand that he was elected by the voters of Wicomico County to serve with the County Council and work with them on the issues facing this County. His continuing failed leadership, ability to communicate and negotiate in good faith has damaged the reputation of this County. The blatant disrespect for the County Council and failing to appear at the appointed moment on the agenda for which he was scheduled is a slap in the face of the voters and taxpayers in Wicomico County.
We need a true leader to step forward and challenge Bob Culver in the Republican Primary. We need someone who understands the role and responsibilities of the County Executive and that it is imperative for the Executive and the Council to work together. He has failed the voters and taxpayers of this great county.
Posted by LES Politics on September 06, 2017
1 comment:
He got up said his piece very nervously and with waiver in his voice . Avoided a lot of eye contact and left. Sad. He knows his lies are coming to fruit and he's jammed some people up left his representative there to take the beating while he skated out
