Monday, September 25, 2017
Comment Worthy A Post On Albero City Attacks
Thank you, I hope your investigation, gets the rats off the City Of Salisbury and Salisbury Officials backs.
After his latest appeal today about the Folk Festival, demanding people contact, Bob, the Sheriff and the Festival Group, I sent him the following
After years of spewing hatred against the Sheriff, the deputies, the city fire and EMS personnel you have overnight become concerned for their welfare.
What is this "we, we, we" bull crap. You do not live, work or vote in Salisbury, so you have no say, Yet you spend hours daily telling Salisbury officials and residents what they HAVE to do
The natives know you by your daily spiels of joealbero said... (a few examples)
Let me explain a little something to you. First of all, if I ran for Office, I'd win in a New York Second, hands down July 20, 2008 at 6:59 PM
…..believe me when I tell you, Downtown Salisbury at night is very safe and inviting. I should add, if you didn't know, there are many video cameras Downtown to go directly to the Police Station. They monitor the Downtown area 24/7 from one end to the other… Thursday, October 25, 2012
If I'm not elected I can pretty much say we will strongly consider selling off each and every property we own on the Eastern Shore and pack our bags and move to the Carolina's… IF the citizens opt to keep things exactly as they have been for the past 16 years under Tilghman and Ireton, I'm done with Salisbury Maryland and yes that includes Salisbury News…October 25, 2012 at 2:21 PM
Governor Schaefer was right. Salisbury is the outhouse of the Eastern Shore.9/24/17
When did Shaffer say that? it was not in 1991 when Schaffer, on his State of the State Address said to Bennett Bozman, Worcester County Delegate. "How is the Eastern Shore. that S^^thouse?" How many do you think will contact Bob, NCTA, Mike Lewis because YOU demand it? Are you so afraid the Folk Festival will prove you a liar? First you drone on and on “attendance will be teeny weeny”, now you say “attendance will be of such great proportions the local departments will be so overwhelmed they all will have a melt down,” Your Brain is so scrambled proven daily by your rantings - of Joe Albero's daily rape of Salisbury and molestation of City Officials - is getting old - move on - nothing to see here - same old, same old.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on September 25, 2017
Just as he ALWAYS does. The hit piece he put on The past Public Works Director. She did NOTHING but get the city's WWTP up and running. Even helped in litigation to recoup millions back. Not a word against his buddy JOHN JACOBS who talked the city into a WWTP that's NEVER WORKED.
As he ALWAYS done. Run a article on our past PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR. She did NOTHING but get a botched WWTP working. Recouped MILLIONS back to the city. Yet he said NOTHING about John Jacobs who was the IDIOT who talked the city into building one THAT NEVER WORKED.
You people beat me to it. Teresa GARDNER was one of the best we have had in a while. Professional, dedicated, and trustworthy. Yet ALBUTTO had to run his mouth. Talk about FAKE NEWS.
