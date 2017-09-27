Wednesday, September 27, 2017
"Climate Change" Claims Take Direct Causal Hit, Unraveling
In a recent science journal publication by the accepted panel of experts, including Richard Millar, Jan Fuglestvedt, Myles Allen, et al., the group is wavering on previously suggested carbon dioxide emission effects on the global temperature “warming”.
Emission budgets and pathways consistent with limiting warming to 1.5oC; in nature geoscience,September 18, 2017.
And the mainstream media is reportedly choking out misinterpretation of the published announcement that suggests the previously accepted models blaming CO2 as the likely culprit of “climate change” is erroneous.
This greenhouse gas, specifically CO2, does actually feed the earth-rooted plants quite well. The greener organisms tend to feed on carbon dioxide as their primary source of carbon.
Millar and Allen went on to further publish a clarification in the University of Oxford paper:
“A number of media reports have asserted that our recent study in Nature Geoscience indicates that global temperatures are not rising as fast as predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and hence that action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is no longer urgent.
Both assertions are false.”
They further state, “What we have done is to update the implications for the amount of carbon dioxide we can still emit while expecting global temperatures to remain below the Paris Climate Agreement goal of 1.5 degrees. We find that, to likely meet the Paris goal, emission reductions would need to begin immediately and reach zero in less than 40 years’ time.”
Once you get around the ambiguous language use, it does look like the actual cause of the climate changing might simply be the flaming ball of hydrogen at the center of the solar system, compounded by the molten “core” of our planet, and the magnetic coupling of the two entities.
I find the Sun, and Volcanism tentatively guilty, as suspected, pending further, less masturbatory scientific findings, and language that doesn’t play ball with the so-called “Paris Agreement”, and furthering an economic (taxation) paradigm.
So while Millar and Allen try to figure a way to slowly starve out the plants, in a type of codex plantae alimentarious, how about if the rest of us simply try to mitigate the storm damages?
And perhaps the geo-engineering might curtail with the whole weather-modification programming.
How about that?
Posted by danny durden on September 27, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment