Salisbury – In response to the concerns of the citizens of the Canal Woods neighborhood, and as part of the City of Salisbury’s efforts to improve its infrastructure, Carload Express Railroad will repair and replace rail at the railroad crossing on Canal Park Dr.
Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, Canal Park Dr. at S. Salisbury Blvd. will be closed to through traffic to allow the repairs to be made. Work is expected to finish no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.
Canal Park Dr. will remain accessible from Honeysuckle and Lakewood Drives during this time. University Park Apartments will be accessible from Milford St.
All locators and central alarm will be notified of this work. For more information, contact the Field Operations Department at 410-548-3177.
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Canal Park Drive Repairs
