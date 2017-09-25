Bob Culver Paying Joe Albero From Taxpayer Money

In a shocking reveal I have learned that Bob Culver is using taxpayer money to fund Joe Albero using "Office Supplies" and other categories from the general fund. I also found that the LLC the payments are made to is not in good standing and forfeited. I have contacted various Government groups about this this morning and it will be investigated. ..stay tuned
They will get away with it because he is posting help wanted ads that we tax payers are paying for. Two snakes in the grass.
Most organizations require a disclosure of conflict on interest. Doesn't the moron's wife work in the HR department at the County? Interesting that the HR department chooses to advertise on his site when NO other prominent organization has help wanted ads there? Hummm
