Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Bob Culver Is The Worst Elected Official In Wicomico County History
As it has been shown on this website a million times, Bob Culver is hands down the worst elected official in Wicomico County history. It is truly a travesty that as we celebrate 150 years we are left with this liar and coward as Executive. It may be a good thing however as the record books will remember what a despised and ignorant person we had at the time and yet we still persevered thanks to the County Council and it's leadership of John Cannon . Bob Culver has failed at everything, failed business, failed his family and has failed this County since elected.
Bob Culver is a coward. Look at how he ran like a little child from the Council meeting regarding his continued push for the reject firefighters at station 13. He knew he had screwed up royally and instead of being a man and handling it, he leaves it for Wayne Strausberg and Paul Wilber to explain. Bob will also go down as the reason you should never vote straight party line.
The hiring of family members, SBYSPEWS contributors and reject Alberos shows Bob has also got poor poor taste in friends and allies. He has alienated employees, wasted taxpayer money and embarrassed the County like no other Official. Bob is done and I will soon be adding my countdown timer to when his worthless ass is gone from any and all elected positions.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on September 13, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Here here! Can't add a thing here JT...you nailed it!!!! Thanks for pointing out the truth!!!! Rick was abused by A$$BURROW for everything he did....which was nothing....I mean nothing compared the shit of Alcoholic Bob!!!
Post a Comment