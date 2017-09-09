Saturday, September 9, 2017

Blue Reflective Road Markers Aren't Going Anywhere

Regardless of rumors to the contrary the City of Salisbury is not being forced by SHA to remove the reflective hydrant markers in the road.

Local branch overstepped their bounds and markers aren't going anywhere end of story.


Posted by on

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Until the first snowfall and the plows hit the roads, then they are all going away.

September 9, 2017 at 10:12 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)