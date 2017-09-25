Monday, September 25, 2017
Arthur Terrell Alford, 31, of Salisbury Identified As Somerset Homicide Victim
Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 11000 block of Freetown Road, in Princess Anne. While troopers were en route,
emergency medical services units arrived and found the victim, who had sustained obvious trauma, lying on the ground in the residential community.
The victim was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was later pronounced dead.
Alford’s body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The MSP Homicide Unit responded to the scene and will be conducting the
investigation. State police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence throughout the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
Officers from the Princess Anne Police Department and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office provided assistance.
Anyone who may have been in the area of the 11000 block of Freetown Road at about 3 p.m. Sunday, or who may have other information about this crime, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.
