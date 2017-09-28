Arrests Mae In Downtown Graffiti Incident

WCSO CID Press Release
Incident: Malicious Destruction of Property
Date of Incident: September 24, 2017
Location: 102 Courts St, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD
Suspect:
- Christopher Thomas Aulerich, 29 of Salisbury, MD
- Jordan Trent Swanson, 27 of Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On September 25, 2017, deputies of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of N. Division St and Main St, Salisbury, MD, at the Circuit Court building for Wicomico County in reference to malicious destruction of property. Upon arrival, deputies observed 28 locations on sidewalks and concrete walls belonging to Wicomico County that contained graffiti written in chalk. Some of the graffiti markings were written on the actual building of the Wicomico County Court House. It took several Wicomico County employees numerous hours to scrub and power-wash the graffiti off of the property.
Detectives reviewed video surveillance in the area, and at approximately 9 P.M. on Sunday, September 24, 2017, detectives observed two males defacing the Wicomico County property. The two males were identified as Christopher Thomas Aulerich and Jordan Trent Swanson.
On September 26, 2017, detectives were able to charge Aulerich and Swanson with Malicious Destruction of Property under $1000.00 and were released on Criminal Citation.
Charges: Malicious Destruction of Property under $1000.00
Releasing Authority: Cpl J. Banks/W213 Date: 9/27/17
No comments:
Post a Comment