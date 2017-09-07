Thursday, September 7, 2017
Area Firefighters Special Post
It has been a real shame to see this fiasco with Station 13 reopen those old wounds of career vs volunteer firefighters. Many volunteers have taken it personally that the City doesn't want the services of that group as if its a judgement on them. Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of most rural communities across this Country , providing service and support for local residents in their area. In bigger Cities with more funding we are able to have paid professional staff 24/7 days a week. In Salisbury we have a system used across the Country of being a hybrid with both paid and volunteer staff. This is where the problem begins.
The volunteer group led by Polidore and the others were not good at their job. Yes I'm aware they were volunteers, but if you want to do a job that important you have to abide by rules . The people who supported them by buying the chickens and things did so with good hearts, not knowing the gravity of the wool being pulled over their eyes.These guys did not just get together out of the goodness of their hearts with this heroic spirit to serve the community. These guys were the worse of the worse, missing half the calls, having all kinds of disciplinary issues within, not wanting to do all the training required, not wanting to answer to the very Fire Chief Hoppes who runs the fire department they volunteered for.
The people opposed to them are not against volunteers, we are against volunteers like them. The ones that want to volunteer, but not adhere to rules and regulations. Cory Polidore claims it's because they are thinking of "Public Safety". If this group was worried about that they would have done their jobs on time and followed the rules. When you aren't responding to that many calls, obviously you don't care about "Public safety".
Bravo!
Culver and the Fire Chiefs Association created chaos and should have know better!
Amen. There are firefighters and there are t-shirt wearers.
The t-shirt wearers are just that. They only want the t shirt and the benefits without having to step up and do the job. They are the fire service equivalent of stolen valor.
The title of firefighter carries with it some responsibility.
The responsibility and self discipline to be willing to serve your community through the department you are a member of. Not serve yourself by using the department. You have to be willing to serve, train, respond and be there when needed.
These folks from Station 13 were not there to serve the public and they weren't there for public safety.
They were simply the t shirt wearers. And they are right where they belong.
For the rest of the volunteers in the county, what do you want to be? Step up and ssrve your communities. Put this ugly chapter behind you and carry on.
The citizens deserve firefighters willing to serve, not t shirt wearers.
