Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Aldi, Lidl, Cracker Barrel Updates For Salisbury
Aldi which will be located next to the Maryand State Police Barrack on the north end of Salisbury is 80-90 days from building permits. They have final SHA approval so they are good to go..
Lidl which will be located at the current Americas Best Value Inn location on north Salisbury boulevard are also nearing building permits and currently the only delay is negotiations with neighbors Marshall, Old Navy etc over Jasmine Drive which is the new road which will run between them.
Cracker Barrel is still just looking around at the various options including Gander Mountain , the Days Inn etc.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on September 20, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
It amazes me how many people think that Cracker Barrel is so bloody amazing. No wonder Salisbury has so many health problems and obese people. Heavily saturated sodium meals for all!
8:38 Umm dude you don't eat there 3 meals a day/ 7 days a week
I eat healthly for like 2 days then I hit Popeye's, Cook Out, Red Door cheesesteakland, Pizza City, etc.
Post a Comment