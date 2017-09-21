What if any regulations are on Air B&B in city. Two have popped up downtown. One with people coming and going all hours of the night, and resulting in tenants drunk and disorderly slashing tires in city parking lot. Just don't see how we can enforce a 2 unrelated rule on college kids when these places can have six people staying? And how long can they stay? Or will we soon have house rentals just calling themselves An unregulated B&B? Just looking for clarification on differences and how they are or if they are regulated. I have no problem if they are not- than we need to not discriminate against college kids staying temporarily either. Where do we draw the line!? Just need clarification and I think some sort of signage should be up so people realize it's an unregulated tenant house. As well the police may need to know his info and I would assume if in a condo unit there would also be required a fire code evacuation plan? Might make an interesting article!? You can go on AirB&B and see how many are around Salisbury!!
Thursday, September 21, 2017
AIR B&B Questions From A Reader
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on September 21, 2017
