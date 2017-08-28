Wind Advisory
Wicomico-Somerset
Including the cities of Salisbury, Crisfield, and Princess Anne
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* AREAS AFFECTED: Interior Southeast Lower Maryland Eastern Shore...and areas of eastern Virginia from Northumberland County to Newport News.
* HAZARDS: Potentially damaging wind gusts of 45 mph.
* WINDS: East winds in the morning...becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph possible.
* TIMING: Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS: Damage to trees and powerlines. Minor structural
damage also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
