Wicomico County Fire Chiefs Being Misled By Bob Culver

Having the wool being pulled over their eyes would be an understatement for the Wicomico County Fire Chiefs Association. The announcement that they don't agree with the fire service agreement between the City and County stems from one thing .Bob Culver's lies.
Bob has continuously only produced documents to them that do not have the signature of Jake Day the Mayor of Salisbury. He has shown them prelim maps from early talks, again with no signature. Bob Culver is in seriously hot water and should be looking for legal papers headed his way.
