Wicomico County Clerk of the Court Race is heating up

With one individual having already filed, Assistant State's Attorney James "Bo" McAllister, there are several other individuals who are openly talking about running. McAllister, a Democrat, is likely to be challenged by Salisbury City Councilman and former Mayor of Salisbury Jim Ireton in the Primary. Ireton is expected to officially announce in the next week or two.
On the Republican side Wicomico County Republican Club President Shawn Bradley has created a Facebook Page for his potential Clerk of the Court bid. He can expect a challenge in the Primary as well, as other are quietly mulling a run.
There could also be someone from inside the Clerk's Office who will likely run. One thing is for sure, this will be an interesting race.
2 comments:
What background or training do either Bradley or Ireton have for this position?
Can wifey Albero run for this?
