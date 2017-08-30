Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Truth Stings Fake Station 13

Yesterday was quite the day as eyes were finally able to see what Station 13 is about.

Today it will be Bob Culvers time in the sunshine so stay tuned


Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Is this an article?

August 30, 2017 at 9:20 AM
Anonymous said...

hey 9:20, at least it is not cut paste bullshite. back to your hole Albutzo!

August 30, 2017 at 10:01 AM
Anonymous said...

Go get them

August 30, 2017 at 10:40 AM
Anonymous said...

10:01 spell it correctly....A$$BURROW!!!!! Culver won't be seen until happy hour at Sloppy Joe's!!!!!

August 30, 2017 at 10:57 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)