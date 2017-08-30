Truth Stings Fake Station 13

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Yesterday was quite the day as eyes were finally able to see what Station 13 is about.
Today it will be Bob Culvers time in the sunshine so stay tuned
Is this an article?
hey 9:20, at least it is not cut paste bullshite. back to your hole Albutzo!
Go get them
10:01 spell it correctly....A$$BURROW!!!!! Culver won't be seen until happy hour at Sloppy Joe's!!!!!
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Is this an article?
hey 9:20, at least it is not cut paste bullshite. back to your hole Albutzo!
Go get them
10:01 spell it correctly....A$$BURROW!!!!! Culver won't be seen until happy hour at Sloppy Joe's!!!!!
Post a Comment