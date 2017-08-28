Transgender Military Ban:--The Proper Choice

Transgender Americans have been banned from working for the military as enlisted entrants; oh woe the humanity.
Why is this even a topic or talking point? Had Michelle Obama been planning on enlisting?
Making one’s way through childhood and adolescence trying to discern a gender identity must be powerfully tumultuous. An identity is not a conditional hobby, like crossdressing.
One’s gender identity, however ambiguous, defines a tremendous aspect of an existential being. Certainly nobody is challenging the right to have an identity. Well, there may be somebody, so I’ll retract the certitude of that last statement.
But moving forward, it really is probably best for all concerned parties, the military, the transgender population, as well as the American public citizenry, that a firm restrictive policy is in place to prohibit transsexuals from serving in the military. It’s best for all Americans, even the whores, the presstitutes working in mainstream media.
3 comments:
