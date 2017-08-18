Friday, August 18, 2017

Throwback To Ocean City History

Merlins Video Kingdom Ocean City Skateland

I collect older coins and this is one of my favorites


Anonymous said...

Are these 2 different coins or front and back of just 1?
I remember Skateland in OC but never went there. Was Merlin's an arcade located inside Skateland?

August 18, 2017 at 12:23 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

same coin

August 18, 2017 at 12:37 PM

