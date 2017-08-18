Throwback To Ocean City History

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Merlins Video Kingdom Ocean City Skateland
I collect older coins and this is one of my favorites
Are these 2 different coins or front and back of just 1?I remember Skateland in OC but never went there. Was Merlin's an arcade located inside Skateland?
same coin
