OCEAN CITY, MD – (August 24, 2017): . O’Connor, a 30-year-old vacationer of Plano, Texas, was found on the beach in the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, in the area of 2nd Street.
After an exhaustive investigation, detectives have determined that at approximately 2 a.m. O’Connor walked onto the beach in the area of 2nd Street alone and sat in a hole approximately 3 to 4 feet deep. At one point, the hole collapsed while O’Connor was inside, ultimately causing her death. Detectives were unable to conclusively determine what caused the hole to collapse; however, no evidence of foul play was found in the investigation.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death to be accidental caused by asphyxia due to suffocation. Because the death was ruled to be accidental, a comprehensive toxicology report will not be completed; however, the autopsy revealed that alcohol was a factor in this incident.
Thursday, August 24, 2017
The Ocean City Police Department has concluded the investigation into the death of Ashley O’Connor
OCEAN CITY, MD – (August 24, 2017): . O’Connor, a 30-year-old vacationer of Plano, Texas, was found on the beach in the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, in the area of 2nd Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment