Temple Hill Motel Finally Coming Down

Look ma, it's another Culver F-up[from the Salisbury Independent]Email declaration serves to confuse rebel fighters issueAug 24th, 2017 · by Susan CanforaAn email stating the County Executive’s office will cancel endorsement of a fire service territory for Station 13 was misinterpreted, County Executive Bob Culver said, and the chief of the newly formed fire company agreed.On Aug. 11, the Salisbury City Council agreed at a work session to not to allow neighborhoods around the eastern Route 13 Bypass to become a new service area for newly formed Station 13. Five days later, County Administrator Wayne Strausburg sent an email about the situation to to Laura Hurley, the County Council Administrator.That e-mail, obtained by the Salisbury Independent, stated: “As you know, the City Council has rejected the creation of a fire/EMS district for Station 13. That being the case, there is no need to pursue the matter further.“The Executive has, therefore, instructed me to cancel our endorsement regarding the matter. If you need a formal retraction, please advise me.”Culver, though, said this week the e-mail simply meant the request to put the matter on a particular County Council meeting agenda was being canceled.“I still support the fire volunteers,” Culver told the Salisbury Independent this week.
