(Salisbury, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a man in Wicomico County last night.
The victim is identified as Arthur William Smith, 31, of Salisbury, MD. He was pronounced dead while in route to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
The preliminary information indicates two or more suspects, were involved. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury City Police Department are working to obtain additional information.
Just before 10:00 p.m. last night, police officers from the Salisbury City Police responded to the 800- block of Gettysburg Street in reference to a 911 call reporting a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found the victim, later identified as Smith, lying on the ground in the front yard of a residence suffering from at least gunshot wound.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called by the Salisbury City Police Department to lead the investigation. Investigators do not know at this time if the victim was the intended target of the suspect.
State Police investigators worked throughout the night and are actively continuing their investigation today. Additional assistance is being provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division and the Salisbury City Police Department. The investigation is still on going.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers Of The Lower Eastern Shore. They offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Crime Solvers can be contacted at 410-548-1776. Tipsters can also call the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Suspects Sought In Wicomico Co. Murder August 15, 2017
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 15, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment