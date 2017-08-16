Please help us to spread the word.. Concerned citizens will be assembling to voice our support in keeping all of Confederate Civil War historical markers intact and in place, at the next county council meeting Sept. 5th. In Salisbury, Maryland at 6:00 p.m. We will be met with opposition from SURJ Delmarva a branch of Black Lives Matter, we need as many boots on the ground as possible.. we must stop this liberal aggression by the radical left and their bullying tactics. They brought their requests for removal to the county council last night and demanded that the confederate monument at the courthouse be immediately removed, that night! We will not give into their demands or wavier from our continued fight to preserve our history and historical markers. Please... this is your chance to stand for freedom and for our Veterans who gave their very lives preserving it! Share! Show! Organize and bring your groups! Make your voices heard!!!! SAVE OUR HISTORY!!! WE NEED YOU!
Meeting
September 5th 6:00p.m.
Government Office Building
Room 301
125 N. Division Street
Route 50 & Division Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
Please share and sign our petition in favor of keeping our historical markers intact. https://www.change.org/p/wicomico-county-council-keep-the-m…
3 comments:
OUR history? Maybe we should't keep reminders of our failures and national shame up in public places.
OUR veterans? You mean the ones from a hostile foreign power long since defeated, the CSA?
I'm all for a rally and we do need to preserve our history so we can learn from it, but one that serves reality, not some fantasy that makes the past weigh the same as a fairy tale to make us feel better.
I'm just going to leave this quote from Robert E. Lee about statues about the Civil War here.
“I think it wiser not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”
Robert E Lee - concerning a proposed Gettysburg memorial in 1869
SAVE THE PARTICIPATION TROPHIES!
