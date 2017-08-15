Salisbury Barrack
2765 N Salisbury Blvd
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-749-3101
mdsp.maryland.gov
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Type of Incident: Single Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian
Date and Time: 08/14/2017 932 PM
Location: EB RT 50 @ Martin Luther Drive, Wicomico County
Vehicle: 2004 GMC Yukon
Driver: Melanie Beth Peterson, 42 YOA, of Wilmington, Delaware
Pedestrian/Injuries: Juvenile Male, 15 YOA – Pronounced Deceased at PRMC
Charges: None at this time
Narrative:
On August 14, 2017 at approximately 2132 hours, troopers were sent to a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian located at westbound US Route 50 at Martin Luther Drive, Hebron, Wicomico County, Maryland. When troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with the occupant of the vehicle to check for injuries as EMS was caring for the juvenile pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation revealed the male juvenile ran into the roadway, stumbled and fell prior to being struck. Alcohol on either party was determined to not be a factor. The investigation is continuing at this time.
The juvenile was transported PRMC and later succumbed to his injuries.
Troopers are asking any witnesses to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or email at msp.salisbury@maryland.gov.
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Salisbury MSP Press Release On 15 Year Old Fatality
