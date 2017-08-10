Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club
2017 Responsible Dog Ownership Day
31663 Winterplace Parkway, Salisbury, MD
Saturday, August 19th, 2017
8:00 a.m. to Noon
You and Your Dog On Leash Are Invited! Children are to be accompanied by an adult.
Dog Walk…Blessing of the Dogs…K-9 Demos
8:00-9:15 Registrations for Salisbury MD Kennel Club Charitable Trust “Dog Walk” - Dog and Handler $20.00, additional Dogs $5.00 each (Tax Deductible). Proceeds benefit purchase of oxygen kits to resuscitate pets from smoke inhalation for Fire Departments, Police K-9 Safety Vests, as well as heat sensor units for K-9 Police Vehicles.
8:45 “Blessing of the Dogs” by Rev. David Michaud followed by Dog Walk at 9:30
10:15 Fire Department Presentation with “Billie the Dog”
10:30 “Meet the Breeds Parade;”
11:45 Parade of Rescues & Adoptees – Bring your dog on leash to participate! Ribbon & Certificate awarded to each entry
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
“CGC” Canine Good Citizen Testing, $10.00 per dog – Until Noon
Demos: Obedience, Freestyle “Dance with your Dog,” Agility
· “Ask the Doc” Dr. Heather Brooks, Wicomico Veterinary Hospital will answer any pet health related questions
· Wicomico Humane Society with adoption information
· Nail Trimming by Cary Murray
· Animal Wellness Expert- Dr. Jaclyn Wolinski
· “Pets on Wheels” – Local therapy dogs that make a difference
· Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club info, who we are, what we do and classes offered
· “Pat & Chat” - a chance to ask questions about the breeds and dog ownership
· And finally a wonderful Raffle Table – Drawing at Noon – Need not be present to win!
www.salisburymarylandkennelclub.org
