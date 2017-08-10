Thursday, August 10, 2017

Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club 2017 Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club
2017 Responsible Dog Ownership Day
31663 Winterplace Parkway, Salisbury, MD

Saturday, August 19th, 2017
8:00 a.m. to Noon

You and Your Dog On Leash Are Invited! Children are to be accompanied by an adult.

Dog Walk…Blessing of the Dogs…K-9 Demos
8:00-9:15        Registrations for Salisbury MD Kennel Club Charitable Trust “Dog Walk” - Dog and Handler $20.00, additional Dogs $5.00 each (Tax Deductible). Proceeds benefit purchase of oxygen kits to resuscitate pets from smoke inhalation for Fire Departments, Police K-9 Safety Vests, as well as heat sensor units for K-9 Police Vehicles.  
8:45                 “Blessing of the Dogs” by Rev. David Michaud followed by Dog Walk at 9:30
10:15               Fire Department Presentation with “Billie the Dog”
10:30               “Meet the Breeds Parade;”
11:45               Parade of Rescues & Adoptees – Bring your dog on leash to participate! Ribbon & Certificate awarded to each entry 
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
“CGC” Canine Good Citizen Testing, $10.00 per dog – Until Noon
Demos: Obedience, Freestyle “Dance with your Dog,” Agility     
·       “Ask the Doc” Dr. Heather Brooks, Wicomico Veterinary Hospital will answer any pet health related questions
·       Wicomico Humane Society with adoption information
·       Nail Trimming by Cary Murray
·       Animal Wellness Expert- Dr. Jaclyn Wolinski
·       “Pets on Wheels” – Local therapy dogs that make a difference
·       Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club info, who we are, what we do and classes offered
·       “Pat & Chat” - a chance to ask questions about the breeds and dog ownership
·       And finally a wonderful Raffle Table – Drawing at Noon – Need not be present to win!

www.salisburymarylandkennelclub.org
