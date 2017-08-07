Monday, August 7, 2017
Salisbury: Fencing Ordinance Fails Final Passage
The Salisbury City Council held a special session today prior to their regularly scheduled work session for the second reading of the Fencing Ordinance. This issue drew the ire of residents and a few landlords who showed up to multiple meetings. Council Vice President Muir Boda chaired the meeting and called for a motion on the ordinance however none of the council members present made a motion which resulted in the ordinance failing as the sixty day time limit from the first reading will expire before the next legislative session.
Posted by LES Politics on August 07, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment