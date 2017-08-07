Monday, August 7, 2017

Salisbury: Fencing Ordinance Fails Final Passage

The Salisbury City Council held a special session today prior to their regularly scheduled work session for the second reading of the Fencing Ordinance.  This issue drew the ire of residents and a few landlords who showed up to multiple meetings.  Council Vice President Muir Boda chaired the meeting and called for a motion on the ordinance however none of the council members present made a motion which resulted in the ordinance failing as the sixty day time limit from the first reading will expire before the next legislative session.
