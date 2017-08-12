Saturday, August 12, 2017

Road Closures Around Area

City road closure/impassable roads update as of 7:18pm:
- West Road from Isabella to Boundary Street
- Bell Island Trail: no passage
- Northwood Drive: traffic is being rerouted
- portions of South Park Drive from Beaglin to Memorial Bridge: traffic is being rerouted
- Rt. 13 and Priscilla Streets
- Hammond St.
- Fitzwater St. from Pemberton to Delaware
- Mitchell Road from Main St. to Parsons Road
- Jersey Road by Salisbury Middle School
High tide happens at 7:30pm
Please don't risk your safety by driving through high water. Report any flooding issues to our Field Operations at (410) 548-3177 and utilize 911 for emergencies.
Our crews are working round the clock to repair and remediate. Please keep an eye out for them while you are traveling.
Is this copy and pasted from the city?

August 12, 2017 at 8:44 PM

