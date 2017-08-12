Road Closures Around Area

City road closure/impassable roads update as of 7:18pm:
- West Road from Isabella to Boundary Street
- Bell Island Trail: no passage
- Northwood Drive: traffic is being rerouted
- portions of South Park Drive from Beaglin to Memorial Bridge: traffic is being rerouted
- Rt. 13 and Priscilla Streets
- Hammond St.
- Fitzwater St. from Pemberton to Delaware
- Mitchell Road from Main St. to Parsons Road
- Jersey Road by Salisbury Middle School
High tide happens at 7:30pm
Please don't risk your safety by driving through high water. Report any flooding issues to our Field Operations at (410) 548-3177 and utilize 911 for emergencies.
Our crews are working round the clock to repair and remediate. Please keep an eye out for them while you are traveling.
