Mr Taylor,
As a resident of Rivers Edge Apartments here in Salisbury Md, I felt compelled to reach our to you to let people know of the spiteful and vindictive behavior of the management of our building.
During a week of some of the hottest weather of the summer many of us found ourselves without air conditioning. Many of us called the Office to ask for service and were basically dismissed and were told a.c. did not count as an emergency. After being given the run around for a week we finally reached out to WMDT tv 47 for help. As soon as this was known by management then we started getting some window a.c. units brought in to cool us off.
We reached out to community leaders including Delegate Sheree Sample Hughes , City Councilwoman April Jackson , Salisbury Code Compliance who all agreed to attend a meeting scheduled for yesterday evening at 5pm. Management was very aware this meeting was going to be held and yet yesterday when it was time for the meeting not only had the manager left, but the doors were locked and we were forced to meet outside in the heat yet again.
This is deliberate spite from the manager of our complex and I hope light can finally be brought upon the way people are treated here at rivers edge.
Friday, August 25, 2017
Rivers Edge Apartments Letter To Editor
3 comments:
Anyone who chooses to live in Rivers Edge has poor decision-making skills and deserves to get screwed over.
Was the A/C broken in this new apartment complex?
Who is the manager in question?
