Reports of Bob Culver dropping F-Bombs at Muir Boda

Over the course of the past couple of days we have received several messages concerning Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver confronting Salisbury City Council Vice President Muir Boda in the Government Office Building on Tuesday. Several individuals witnessed or heard the incident and reported that Culver called Boda a "F@$&ing A$$hole"along with some other things that were said with the F-Word clearly audible. On Wednesday Boda issued an apology to Culver for comments that were made during the City Council work session where the Fire Services Agreement was discussed.
After reviewing the video, Boda, along with other members of the Council expressed frustration about Culver wanting to make changes to the territory so the Unlucky Station Number 13 can have a district. Boda offered to personally walk the letter down to Culver's office. Our view is he was not out of line and did not need to apologize.
We contacted Boda and he confirmed the confrontation did happen and stated he holds himself to a high standard in his conduct on the Council in both what he says and does. When asked if Culver had replied to his apology and apologized to Boda for his remarks, he stated "He has not replied."
