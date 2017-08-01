Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Pro Sports--what's the point?
When we were younger people, participating in organized sports activities, a general life’s dream, or idealistic goal at that point, is commonly held among beginning athletes: reaching the professional ranks. We collectively want to play pro ball. And as we travel together along this linear time continuum, we notice the astronomical salaries attached to the athlete’s vocation have risen; we wish we could have gotten our big breakthrough to pay dirt. I wanna be like Mike; hoop dreams tend to be akin to pipe dreams. And amateur softball leagues are full of guys living not only in the twilight years of their athletic potential, but also saturated with reality. We get distracted at a young age by the fame and fortune “offered” by the big leagues. Some parents invest heavily in the hope that their little slugger could be a superstar-in-waiting, or maybe merely an athlete of professorial journeyman status. What will the future unfold for the sporty progeny? Professional sports is big business, and also enormously entertaining. But which came first, the chicken or the egg? In this example of the age-old question, the entertainment appeal has dictated that the booming ball business become a behemoth fixture of American culture. Is there another aspect of so-called American culture that might rival sports for superlative cultural relevance? Even a holiday like Thanksgiving, American by definition, a day of profound expressions of gratitude, centers around our concurrent rooting for or against the Cowboys. Professional sports is not a realistically viable career path for the vast majority of young athletes. However, having an interested eye pointed at the various sporting arenas is an easy hobby to practice; it doesn’t take much effort to be a spectator of sports’ contests. So aside from arguably amounting to about all there is to mainstream American Culture, what else could there be to the point or greater purpose of pro sports? Let’s do a bit of Calculus. Don’t be alarmed; I’ll do the extrapolations. History has a nifty manner of repeating itself. By this, notions of three-peats and championship dynasties may come to mind. But what about Ancient Rome, The Imperial Empire? Wouldn’t all modern pro sports be allegorical gladiatorial shows? We have all heard the comparison of football, American football, being analogous to gladiator sports. But what of the dismissed balance of pro sports? Aren’t they all modern versions of gladiator events? One could argue that professional sports in its entire splendor, is a contemporary industry, based on the Roman government putting on the gladiator shows. Professional sports serves up action, drama, suspense, and sometimes even mystery. These are the basic elements of everything that’s engrossingly entertaining. Have you ever known anyone whose personal self-identity is loosely, but essentially based on a pro sports franchise? Methinks there may be more purpose than entertainment value in the matter of trying to determine the point of pro sports. What do you think?
Posted by danny durden on August 01, 2017
