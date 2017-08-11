I have always encouraged anyone who has asked me if they should run for a public office to go for it and if Jamie had asked me I would have said the same.
With that being said while Jamie is a nice lady it is not her time . Ella has never left Wicomico County and has been an amazing Prosecutor in that Office. Ella was Sam Vincent's right hand and was also Matt Maciarello's, two men of the best quality of character and integrity
This means Ella Disharoon has those same qualities. Ella is the only choice for this office and one I proudly will support.
My Thoughts On Jamie Dykes Running For States Attorney In Wicomico
I have always encouraged anyone who has asked me if they should run for a public office to go for it and if Jamie had asked me I would have said the same.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 11, 2017
