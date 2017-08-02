Let's watch TV

Yes please. Or rather, no thank you. I prefer that the TV be in its benign mode setting, OFF.
Television programming might be considered to be rich Americana, but I’ll take Mozart.
When was the last time your routine did NOT include several hours of television entertainment? I notice the contemporary human animal seems to feel the need to feed on virtually constant entertainment, seemingly starved for a state of stimulation, and subsequent distraction. Many people, when surveyed, would acknowledge proudly in all probability, that while they do keep their television on for hours on end, they “really only have it on for background noise.”
Make mine Mozart.
Be advised that until the effort is made to literally abstain from television bombardment, the benefits of being brave, by muting the chunky bolus, and finding something else for the mind’s need to feed cannot be realized; until that time it’s difficult to even comprehend the myriad of actual benefits to not watching TV.
Surely there’s more to American culture than sports, and television, and televised sports? I know there is. Ironically, sometimes cultural morsels are interspersed with the wad of bolus, displayed for all to see on the TV. But Joe American is probably tuned to something else, more stimulating, with less relative cultural material.
Consider this: the human species has not evolved to be sequestered from himself by parking in front of the TV, vicariously viewing volumes of vapid entertainment. You’re just going to have to trust me on that. We have not come this far to be the entertain-me-please species, at the top of the food chain.
Silence is bliss, but sure thing sir, go ahead and turn on that TV, instantly sucking the awkward out of the air, and distracting everyone in vicinity just enough that nobody even notices.
Television really is very similar to cigarettes. Both are subtly addictive. And it’s easy to justify using either avenue of stimulation. It’s difficult to discern the toxic effects while watching TV and smoking cigarettes. Just kidding. We’ve known for a long time that smoking is bad for us, as an organism; but the tandem, tied together toxicity ratio of TV and cancer sticks is quite obvious, but not until it’s perceived. It only becomes obvious once obliviousness concedes to acknowledgment.
Cigarettes were once part of Americana…just kidding, of course they still are. Joe American also has an attention span barely capable of reading a text message, so if you’re still reading this, you’re ahead of that guy. And hope remains.
No comments:
Post a Comment