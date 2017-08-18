Friday, August 18, 2017

It's Time For April Jackson To Step Down

It is really time for April Jackson to step down from her Council seat. There has been nothing but controversy since she has been in office, from family members being arrested to her insulting mentally challenged people. The latest of her getting into a fight with a lady is honestly enough already. She is embarrassing the constituents she is supposed to represent .

I had hoped when April had decided to run that she would be a great representative for her community considering her family history in the area. I supported her to get the seat and honestly regret it more and more when this crazy behavior comes out. April please resign and get your life together and allow the council to appoint someone who can act in the professional manner the position deserves.


Posted by on

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

If she should resign, then what about Culver who threw F-bombs at Muir Boda?

August 18, 2017 at 11:59 AM
Anonymous said...

Like all Dems they think they are above everyone Dems will promote her as a BLM coordinator.

August 18, 2017 at 12:09 PM
Anonymous said...

She is a sad excuse of a politician as are all DemocRATS.

August 18, 2017 at 12:11 PM
Anonymous said...

I say resignation is premature. I am white and unlike the black race I don't jump to conclusion like they do-Examples being Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray. They immediately formed an opinion without hearing any of the facts. I know and practice the "2 or more sides to every story" quote.
I know she made the insensitive comments toward the developmentally disabled. I accepted her apology and again unlike the black race I truly forgive which means I give up the right to dwell on or bring up her offensive to hold against her. That is real true Biblical forgiveness and is something blacks can't seem to do. If they practiced true Biblical forgiveness they wouldn't constantly bring up slavery, objects wouldn't "remind" them of slavery and most likely April wouldn't have found herself in this situation.

August 18, 2017 at 12:17 PM
Anonymous said...

She is doing those of us in the black community a disservice and needs to step down to allow someone more deserving to replace her.

August 18, 2017 at 12:35 PM
Anonymous said...

She and Mitchell are NOTHING but Welfare agenda WHORES.

August 18, 2017 at 12:37 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)