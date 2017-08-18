It is really time for April Jackson to step down from her Council seat. There has been nothing but controversy since she has been in office, from family members being arrested to her insulting mentally challenged people. The latest of her getting into a fight with a lady is honestly enough already. She is embarrassing the constituents she is supposed to represent .
I had hoped when April had decided to run that she would be a great representative for her community considering her family history in the area. I supported her to get the seat and honestly regret it more and more when this crazy behavior comes out. April please resign and get your life together and allow the council to appoint someone who can act in the professional manner the position deserves.
Friday, August 18, 2017
It's Time For April Jackson To Step Down
It is really time for April Jackson to step down from her Council seat. There has been nothing but controversy since she has been in office, from family members being arrested to her insulting mentally challenged people. The latest of her getting into a fight with a lady is honestly enough already. She is embarrassing the constituents she is supposed to represent .
If she should resign, then what about Culver who threw F-bombs at Muir Boda?
Like all Dems they think they are above everyone Dems will promote her as a BLM coordinator.
She is a sad excuse of a politician as are all DemocRATS.
I say resignation is premature. I am white and unlike the black race I don't jump to conclusion like they do-Examples being Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray. They immediately formed an opinion without hearing any of the facts. I know and practice the "2 or more sides to every story" quote.
I know she made the insensitive comments toward the developmentally disabled. I accepted her apology and again unlike the black race I truly forgive which means I give up the right to dwell on or bring up her offensive to hold against her. That is real true Biblical forgiveness and is something blacks can't seem to do. If they practiced true Biblical forgiveness they wouldn't constantly bring up slavery, objects wouldn't "remind" them of slavery and most likely April wouldn't have found herself in this situation.
She is doing those of us in the black community a disservice and needs to step down to allow someone more deserving to replace her.
She and Mitchell are NOTHING but Welfare agenda WHORES.
