Thursday, August 24, 2017
If I was Wayne Strausburg....
I'd submit my resignation letter to Culver. Make no mistake about it, Culver told Wayne what to send in an email and Wayne followed orders. Then Culver retracts and backs down from what he told Wayne to write. If your office is that disfunctional then either Wayne has a problem or the one communicating (Culver) has the problem. Wayne is allowing Culver's political stupidity to ruin his reputation. So if I were Wayne I'd have a resignation letter typed and my resume our and about because either Wayne quits or Culver ends firing him and hiring some other idiot blogging for the Delmar Donkey.
Posted by LES Politics on August 24, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
If I *were Wayne Stausburg...
*dysfunctional
Post a Comment