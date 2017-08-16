ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Daniel Powell to the Somerset County Circuit Court. The governor made the appointment after reviewing submissions from the Judicial Nominating Commission for Somerset County.
“After conducting a thorough vetting process, I am confident that Mr. Powell is the most qualified candidate to fill this vacancy,” said Governor Hogan. “His wealth of legal knowledge has prepared him to serve with distinction and to be a strong advocate for justice for the people of Somerset County.”
Daniel Powell is currently serving as the State’s Attorney for Somerset County; he has held this position since 2011. Prior to his current position, he was a prosecutor for most of his career, spent three years in private practice as a civil litigator, and served three years as the County Administrator for the Board of County Commissioners for Somerset County. Mr. Powell received his bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Judicial AppointmentFills Vacancy on the Somerset County Circuit Court
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 16, 2017
2 comments:
Congratulations Dan Powell. Many thanks to Governor Hogan. Dan Powell is fine gentleman and I know he will serve the citizens of Somerset County with distinction and honor.A good for Somerset County
#NotMyGovernor
