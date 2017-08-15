Worcester County Sheriff's Office is looking for 84 year old Edward Bratten Sr,
Mr Bratten had not returned home from cutting lawns.
Mr. Bratten was last seen on August 14, 2017 at approximately 1300 hours leaving his residence located on Forest Lane Road, Snow Hill, Worcester County, Maryland possible wearing a blue “Dickies” style shirt.
Edward Bratten drove his silver 2002 GMC Sierra bearing Maryland registration 48R815 pulling a trailer with two ride-on lawn mowers.
Edward Bratten was headed to a property on Woodside Lane off of Market Street, Snow Hill Md.
Edward Bratten had been diagnosed with dementia approximately a month prior.
Edward Bratten was described as approximately 5’7”, 172 pound black male. D.O.B. 7/21/33 Edward Bratten does not have a cell phone in his possession.
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Edward Bratten Sr missing In Worcester County
Worcester County Sheriff's Office is looking for 84 year old Edward Bratten Sr,
No comments:
Post a Comment