Diamond Drama

In last night's MLB game between Detroit and the Yankees, a scuffle broke out between New York's Gary Sanchez and long-time Tiger Miguel Cabrera. Both have been consequently suspended, 4 games for Sanchez, and 7 for Cabrera. Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus also took a vacationary reprimand for his mouthy behavior.
I saw footage of the "brawl"; the hardest hits were the pitched balls that hit batters that cumulatively caused the ensuing bench-clearing brew-haha.
Cabrera did have good form at the onset, before flopping on top of Sanchez prior to all other "participants" arriving at the home plate area.
Yankees' backup catcher Austin Romine also received a 2 game ban for his involvement. Various others were fined for their actions.
