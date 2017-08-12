Delmarva's News Leader? Try Copy and Paste King

I have to say I have laughed so hard recently with reports from high school dropout and general miscreant Joe Albero that his blog is the news leader here on Delmarva. I decided to take yesterday and actually go over and document each post and see how much was actually news from him.
public service announcement
link to zerohedge
link to chicagotribune
link to breibart
link to capitalgazette
link to dailymall
lost dog
department of justice press release
funny picture
link to destatenews
dsp press release
link to the nation
link to destatenews
link to zerohedge
link to simplecapacity
link to newbostonpost
link to wtop
link to dailycaller
link to ice press release
link to american thinker
link to ice press release
link to the daily sheeple
link to the washington times
link to the dailysheeple
link to foxnews
youtube video ed klein
link to foxnews
link to octoday
link to breibart
link to pacaf
link to startribune
link to breibart
a picture of ship
oc press release
link to breibart
link 2 abcnews
link to patriotpost
link to dailymail
link to infowars
link to breibart
link to nytimes
link to mdcoastdispatch
link to breibart
linik to dailysheeple
link to the gatewaypundit
link to newsmax
freethink youtibe video
link to dailymail
tgif post
copy of jamie dykes facebook post regarding running
how make air cond at home youtube video
wicomico heath department press release
a photo for easy solution to north korea problem
salvation army reopening flyer
gov hogan press release
post comparing clintons and trump
a joke
link to dailycaller
That was all that was posted yesterday. I wonder how you are the news leader when 90% of your content is links to other news agencies. They do the work and write the reports and all you do is link to it. It is so sad to see someone so mentally ill that nobody loves him enough to try to get him some help. Joe has been on a serious mental decline the past few years and people can clearly see it each day.
