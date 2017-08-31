Thursday, August 31, 2017
Delmar Fire Chief Joe Morris Goes Rogue In Wicomico Chief Vote On Station 13
Delmar fire chief Joe Morris has gone rogue with his vote to disagree with the Salisbury Fire Service agreement in his role as a member of the Wicomico County Chiefs Association. The overwhelming majority of Delmar firefighters do not want anything to do with Station 13 and for someone who is a Chief of that department to competently ignore the very firefighters wishes shows he is doing what he wants to do and not what is in the best interest of the local fire departments.
Furthermore the Wicomico County Chiefs Association has no say in the matter at all anyway, since a signed agreement is in place. The people in the neighborhoods who would be covered by 13 have been very vocal about not wanting them there and keeping Salisbury's real fire service. This again shows these people don't care what the people really want. Joe Morris is just another example of that.
People in the know of the local Fire departments know that Hebron and the others who voted to disagree with the agreement have had a long running feud with the Salisbury Fire Department in the first place. To allow these peoples personal feelings enter into this shows this Association is a joke and should be disbanded.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on August 31, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment